Darland, Barrow, and Taylor Win During Gas City’s Fall Festival of Speed

GAS CITY, IN (October 2, 2020) — Dave Darland, Ethan Barrow, and Adam Taylor won feature events during the opening night of the Fall Festival of Speed at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Darland held off Robert Ballou and Shane Cottle for his first victory of the 2020 season. Barrow picked up his seventh feature victory of the calendar year with the Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Adam Taylor’s regional midget feature win was his second win of the 2020 season.
2nd Annual Fall Festival Of Speed
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday October 2, 2020
Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Dave Darland
2. Robert Ballou
3. Shane Cottle
4. Nick Bilbee
5. Scotty Weir
6. Kevin Thomas Jr
7. Tye Mihocko
8. Max Adams
9. Anton Hernandez
10. Adam Byrkett
11. Chase Jones
12. Travis Berryhill
13. Cody White
14. Brayden Clark
15. Brayden Fox
16. Matt Goodnight
17. Cole Bodine
18. Cole Ketcham
19. Harley Burns
20. Chad Boespflug
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Ethan Barrow
2. Dustin Stroup
3. Bradley Galedrige
4. Bradley Sterrett
5. Cody Trammell
6. Justin Clark
7. Danny Clark
8. Jeff Wimmenauer
9. Jordan Welch
10. John Paynter
11. Austin Powell
12. Scotty Bradley
13. Michael Heltrbran
14. Erik Spaulding
15. Dylan Troyer
16. Kevin Champoux
17. Andy Bradley
18. Kyle Gunkel
19. Tyler Miller
20. Eli Lakin
21. Alex Nalon
USAC Regional Midgets
Feature:
1. Adam Taylor
2. Stratton Briggs
3. Jerry Coons Jr
4. Jacob Denney
5. Will Armitage
6. Chett Gehrke
7. Matt Lux
8. Stephen Sidora
9. Corey Guingrich
10. Billy Lawless
11. Russ Gamester
12. Greg Mitchell
13. Ian Creager
14. Bryce Dues
15. Kyle Dager
16. Glenn Waterland
17. Jeff Beasley
18. Jon Steed
19. Shane Cottle
20. Gunnar Lucius