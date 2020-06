Feature Winners: June 8-14, 2020

Monday June 8, 2020

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Kyle Larson

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Kyler Johnson

Wednesday June 10, 2020

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Kyle Larson

Thusday June 11, 2020

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Kenny Edkin

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug Hammaker

North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Evan Margeson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Bill Rude

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Brock Lemley

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Brock Zearfoss

Friday June 12, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jamie Miller

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cap Henry

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – Ryan Bickett

Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Anthony Nicholson

Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – Midget Cars – Derek Hagar

Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Andy McElhannon

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Brett Ream

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Shane Butler

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Terry Easum

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Jared Horstman

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Big Guns Bash – Kyle Larson

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region – Austin Alumbaugh

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Cannon McIntosh

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Danny Dietrich

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Winged 305/Champ Sprints – Jett Hays

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Austin Pierce

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steve Owings

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Wyatt Burks

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Monty Ferriera

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Wes Wofford

Saturday June 13, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dan Keltner

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Zach Chappell

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Colin Grissom

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Bradley Terrell

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – USA – Soutern United Sprints – Willy Reed

Creek County Speedway – Saplupa, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Noah Harris

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tucker Doughty

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Shayle Helget

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Brett Ream

Grayson County Speedway – Bells, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Jesse Mack

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Tim Crawley

I-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Kory Schudy

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Justin Jacobsma

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jared Jansen

Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Dale Howard

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Big Guns Bash – Kyle Larson

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Buddy Kofoid

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Darryl Ruggles

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Gary Owens

Legit Speedway Park – West Plains, MO – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Warrior Region – Matt Covington

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Scott Fisher

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Aaron Reutzel

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Focus Midgets – Sid McElreath

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – John Scarborough

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Shawn Jones

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justyn Cox

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Adam Miller

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mike Wagner

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Midget Cars – Derek Hagar

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dewayne White

RPM Speedway – Hays, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Jed Werner

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Carney II

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Kenny Edkin

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Joey Montgomery

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Cap Henry

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Bill Balog

Sunday June 14, 2020

Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Dominic Scelzi

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – John Michael Bunch

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Brett Youngman

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Sierra Geisler

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Garrett Bard

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Anthony Macri

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Ayrton Gennetten

RPM Speedway – Hays, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Koby Walters

the New Raceway Park – Jefferson, SD – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Toby Chapman

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Spithaler

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Summer Showdown – Stephen Schnapf