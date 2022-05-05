Eldora Speedway’s #LetsRaceTwo Weekend Canceled Due to Rain

From Brian Walker

ROSSBURG, OH – May 4, 2022 – Unfortunately, this weekend’s #LetsRaceTwo doubleheader at Eldora Speedway has been called off. An onslaught of rain throughout the week and heavily saturated grounds, parlayed with a new dirt surface, have forced officials to cancel both nights of racing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and USAC National Sprint Car Series.

“Based on all the information we have gathered today, including current extreme saturation on the track and negative forecasts from our all of weather consultant resources, we made this difficult decision to cancel,” said Jerry Gappens, general manager of Eldora Speedway, which has received approximately 2 inches of rain since Sunday and is expecting another 2 inches by the weekend. “Hopefully, this early notice will help fans, teams, officials, and vendors reduce unnecessary travel costs.”

Neither of the two nights will be made up this season. The Greatest Show on Dirt will be back at the Rossburg, OH 1/2-mile for four consecutive nights of racing in July. That historic week is highlighted by Jokers Wild (Wed, July 13), the $100,000-to-win Historical Big One (Thur, July 14), The Knight Before (Fri, July 15), and the $175,000-to-win Kings Royal XXXIX (Sat, July 16).

TICKET INFO – The full value of all #LetsRaceTwo reserved tickets, general admission tickets, and campsites will be converted to account credits within each respective patron account. This is an automated process that will be completed on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Account credits never expire and can be used on any future ticket or campsite purchase. After the account credit process is complete, an email update will be dispatched to each patron. In that same email, there will be a refund request form link. Any #LetsRaceTwo credit may be converted to a refund by completing the form. Refund requests must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2022. #LetsRaceTwo suite holders will be contacted on an individual basis over the course of the next few days.