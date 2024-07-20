Feature Winners: July 19, 2024

|Albany-Saratoga Speedway
|Malta, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|
|Danny Varin
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|
|Kelly Miller
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|
|Jordan Welch
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series
|
|Todd Moule
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|602 Sprint Spectacular
|Andrew Hennessy
|Champaign County Speedway
|Champaign, IL
|American Sprint Car Tour
|
|Landon Butler
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing Steel Block Sprint Cars
|
|Harley Burns
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Garrett Bard
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Jake Greenwood
|Dixieland Speedway
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Virginia Sprint Series
|
|Rained Out
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Knight Before the Kings Royal
|Rico Abreu
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|
|Rained Out
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|
|Kyle Jones
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Midget Cars
|
|Rick Stone
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Carl Bowser
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|
|Jac Nickles
|Magic Valley Speedway
|Twin Falls, ID
|Speed Tour Sprint Cars
|Skunk Cup
|Mike Murgoitio
|Mason City Motor Speedway
|Mason City, IA
|Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Series
|
|Chase Howard
|Mason City Speedway
|Mason City, IA
|POWRi WAR Sprint League
|
|Chase Howard
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Colby Hill
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|
|Brandon Conkle
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Twin 14’s
|Brent Begolo
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Twin 14’s
|Brett Stratford
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|International Super Modified Association
|
|Trent Stephens
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|
|Zach Rhodes
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|
|Mark Dobmeier
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series – Traditional / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|
|Chris Lewis
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Red River Sprint Series
|
|Marcus Rothenbacher
|Salt City Speedway
|Hutchinson, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|
|Jeremy Campbell
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|WST/SCCT Speedweek
|Shane Golobic
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series / POWRi West Midget Series
|
|Ryan Timms
|Thunder Valley Speedway
|Willow, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|John McDonald
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Ryker Pace