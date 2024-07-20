Feature Winners: July 19, 2024

Rico Abreu with family, crew, and supporters in victory lane Friday night at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
Albany-Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY Empire Super Sprints Danny Varin
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Kelly Miller
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Jordan Welch
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series Todd Moule
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars 602 Sprint Spectacular Andrew Hennessy
Champaign County Speedway Champaign, IL American Sprint Car Tour Landon Butler
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing Steel Block Sprint Cars Harley Burns
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Garrett Bard
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jake Greenwood
Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series Rained Out
Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH World of Outlaws Knight Before the Kings Royal Rico Abreu
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Rained Out
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series Kyle Jones
Lakeside Speedway Kansas City, KS ASCS National Tour Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Midget Cars Rick Stone
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Carl Bowser
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints Jac Nickles
Magic Valley Speedway Twin Falls, ID Speed Tour Sprint Cars Skunk Cup Mike Murgoitio
Mason City Motor Speedway Mason City, IA Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Series Chase Howard
Mason City Speedway Mason City, IA POWRi WAR Sprint League Chase Howard
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colby Hill
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Brandon Conkle
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Twin 14’s Brent Begolo
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Twin 14’s Brett Stratford
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY International Super Modified Association Trent Stephens
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Zach Rhodes
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Mark Dobmeier
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series – Traditional / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Chris Lewis
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Red River Sprint Series Marcus Rothenbacher
Salt City Speedway Hutchinson, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Jeremy Campbell
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour WST/SCCT Speedweek Shane Golobic
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series / POWRi West Midget Series Ryan Timms
Thunder Valley Speedway Willow, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars John McDonald
Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ryker Pace