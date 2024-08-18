Feature Winners: Saturday, August 17, 2024

|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|81 Speedway
|Park City, KS
|ASCS Sooner Region
|
|Jeremy Campbell
|Adams County Speedway
|Corning, IA
|Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series
|
|Chase Brown
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Hunter Hanson
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|
|Rained Out
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|
|Tony Jackson
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|
|Caiden Herbert
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|
|Kasey Jedrzejek
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Jett Mann
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|
|Trey Schmidt
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|
|Steven Shebester
|Devil’s Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|
|Jeremy Lizakowski
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|
|Ross Mathewson
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Korbin Keith
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Limited Sprint Showdown
|Rained Out
|I-76 Speedway
|Fort Morgan, CO
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|
|Keith Rauch
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Nick Barger
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
|Springfield, IL
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Bettenhausen 100
|Justin Grant
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Midwest Power Series / MSTS 360 Sprint Car Series
|Jackson Nationals
|Christopher Thram
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|Donny Schatz
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Nick Bilbee
|Lincoln County Raceway
|North Platte, NE
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Western Region
|
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|
|Dustin Clark
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series
|
|Darin Naida
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Nathan Schank
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Barry Skelly Memorial
|Andy Best
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Barry Skelly Memorial
|Matt Campbell
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|
|Xavier Doney
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|John Barnard
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|
|Rained Out
|New London Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|NEMA Lites
|
|Randy Cabral
|Ogilvie Raceway
|Ogilvie, MN
|UMSS High Rollers Series Non-Wing
|
|Jake Kouba
|Ogilvie Raceway
|Ogilvie, MN
|UMSS High Rollers Series Winged
|
|Owen Carlson
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|
|Greg O’Connor
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|
|Michael Barnes
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Winged 350 Supermodifieds
|
|Josh Sokolic
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Jake Swanson
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|
|Kruz Kepner
|Peoria Speedway
|Peoria, IL
|Sprint Invaders Association
|
|Paul Nienhiser
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|
|Cody Williams
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Soares Classic
|D.J. Johnson
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|
|James McFadden
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|
|Rained Out
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|
|Christian Bruno
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Living Legends Dream Race
|Mike Wagner
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Living Legends Dream Race
|Robbie Kendall
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Red River Sprint Series
|
|Rained Out
|Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park
|Groveton, NH
|350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter
|Championship Night
|Brad Babbe
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|
|Colby Stubblefield
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|
|Jeff Bird
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|Northwest Sprint Tour
|
|Aaron Willison
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lou Blaney Memorial
|Rained Out
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Levi Klatt
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Colton Heath
|Skyline Speedway
|Stewart, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Sycamore Speedway
|Sycamore, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|
|Rained Out
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Hoosier Sprint Nationals
|Kyle Cummins
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|
|Billy VanInwegen Jr
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Dylan Harris
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|
|Danny Sams III
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatchee, WA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|
|Garrett McLees
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|
|Greg Wilson
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|
|Tyler Kuxhouse
|Woodhull Speedway
|Woodhull, NY
|CRSA Sprints
|
|Rained Out