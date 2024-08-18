Feature Winners: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Justin Grant takes the checkered flag at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Track City/ST Division/Series Event Winner
81 Speedway Park City, KS ASCS Sooner Region Jeremy Campbell
Adams County Speedway Corning, IA Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series Chase Brown
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Hunter Hanson
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Rained Out
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Tony Jackson
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England Caiden Herbert
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Rained Out
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Kasey Jedrzejek
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jett Mann
Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX Southern United Sprints Trey Schmidt
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Steven Shebester
Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Jeremy Lizakowski
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Ross Mathewson
Farmington Empire Speedway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Korbin Keith
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Limited Sprint Showdown Rained Out
I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Keith Rauch
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Nick Barger
Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL USAC Silver Crown Series Bettenhausen 100 Justin Grant
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Midwest Power Series / MSTS 360 Sprint Car Series Jackson Nationals Christopher Thram
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals Donny Schatz
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Nick Bilbee
Lincoln County Raceway North Platte, NE ASCS National Tour / ASCS Western Region Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Dustin Clark
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series Darin Naida
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Nathan Schank
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Barry Skelly Memorial Andy Best
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Barry Skelly Memorial Matt Campbell
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Xavier Doney
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars John Barnard
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Rained Out
New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT NEMA Lites Randy Cabral
Ogilvie Raceway Ogilvie, MN UMSS High Rollers Series Non-Wing Jake Kouba
Ogilvie Raceway Ogilvie, MN UMSS High Rollers Series Winged Owen Carlson
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Greg O’Connor
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Michael Barnes
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Winged 350 Supermodifieds Josh Sokolic
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Jake Swanson
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Kruz Kepner
Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL Sprint Invaders Association Paul Nienhiser
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Cody Williams
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Soares Classic D.J. Johnson
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA High Limit Sprint Car Series James McFadden
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Rained Out
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Christian Bruno
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Living Legends Dream Race Mike Wagner
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Living Legends Dream Race Robbie Kendall
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Red River Sprint Series Rained Out
Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park Groveton, NH 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter Championship Night Brad Babbe
RPM Speedway Crandall, TX ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series Colby Stubblefield
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Jeff Bird
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprint Tour Aaron Willison
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lou Blaney Memorial Rained Out
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Levi Klatt
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Colton Heath
Skyline Speedway Stewart, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Rained Out
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Hoosier Sprint Nationals Kyle Cummins
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Empire Super Sprints Billy VanInwegen Jr
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dylan Harris
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Danny Sams III
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatchee, WA Washington Midget Racing Association Garrett McLees
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association Greg Wilson
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Tyler Kuxhouse
Woodhull Speedway Woodhull, NY CRSA Sprints Rained Out