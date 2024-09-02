Feature Winners: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Mario Clouser in victory lane at Lake Ozark Speedway. (John Lee Photo)
Track City/ST Division/Series Event Winner
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Kory Crabtree
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Kyle Stark
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USAC National Midget Car Series Fireman’s Nationals Zach Wigal
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Jarrett Cavalet
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ryan Turner
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Adam Turner
Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series North Dakota Nationals Ken Hron
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals Jake Bubak
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colton Heath
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Dustin Gehring
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws Huset’s High Bank Nationals Buddy Kofoid
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Ayrton Gennetten
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint League / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association / Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Series Mario Clouser
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Emilio Hoover
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Labor Day Duel Rained Out
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Duel Kevin Gobrecht
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds International Classic Shaun Gosselin
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds International Classic Tyler Thompson
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Winged 350 Supermodifieds International Classic Jeffrey Battle
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Nor Cal Posse Shootout Jock Goodyer
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Wingless Sprints Jack Steck
Santa Maria Speedway Nipomo, CA Ultimate Sprint Car Series Kaleb Montgomery
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cancelled
Talladega Short Track Eastoboga, AL United Sprint Car Series Dale Howard
the Hill Raceway Sturgeon Bay, WI Interstate Racing Association Joel Myers Jr.
the Hill Raceway Sturgeon Bay, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Zach Raidart
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Andy Priest
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Rush Sprint Car Series Blaze Myers
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars A.J. Flick
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Robert Ballou
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Empire Super Sprints Rained Out
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Cale Thomas
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bryan Sebetto
Wiscasset Speedway Wiscasset, ME NEMA Lites Jake Trainor
Wiscasset Speedway Wiscasset, ME NEMA Midgets Avery Stoehr