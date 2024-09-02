Feature Winners: Sunday, September 1, 2024

|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|
|Kory Crabtree
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|
|Kyle Stark
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Fireman’s Nationals
|Zach Wigal
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|
|Jarrett Cavalet
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Ryan Turner
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Adam Turner
|Devil’s Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|North Dakota Nationals
|Ken Hron
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals
|Jake Bubak
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Colton Heath
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|
|Dustin Gehring
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|World of Outlaws
|Huset’s High Bank Nationals
|Buddy Kofoid
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|
|Ayrton Gennetten
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint League / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association / Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Series
|
|Mario Clouser
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Emilio Hoover
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Labor Day Duel
|Rained Out
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Labor Day Duel
|Kevin Gobrecht
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|International Classic
|Shaun Gosselin
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|International Classic
|Tyler Thompson
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Winged 350 Supermodifieds
|International Classic
|Jeffrey Battle
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Nor Cal Posse Shootout
|Jock Goodyer
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|
|Jack Steck
|Santa Maria Speedway
|Nipomo, CA
|Ultimate Sprint Car Series
|
|Kaleb Montgomery
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Cancelled
|Talladega Short Track
|Eastoboga, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|
|Dale Howard
|the Hill Raceway
|Sturgeon Bay, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|
|Joel Myers Jr.
|the Hill Raceway
|Sturgeon Bay, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|
|Zach Raidart
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Andy Priest
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Rush Sprint Car Series
|
|Blaze Myers
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|A.J. Flick
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|
|Robert Ballou
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|
|Rained Out
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|
|Cale Thomas
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Bryan Sebetto
|Wiscasset Speedway
|Wiscasset, ME
|NEMA Lites
|
|Jake Trainor
|Wiscasset Speedway
|Wiscasset, ME
|NEMA Midgets
|
|Avery Stoehr