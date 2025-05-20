USAC’S WEEK OF INDY ARRIVES THIS WEEK – MAY 21-22-23!

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (May 19, 2025)………USAC’s Week of Indy presents three big-time auto racing events in the state of Indiana coming up this week, May 21-22-23!

On Wednesday, May 21, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competes on the dirt at western Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track for the 55th running of the prestigious Tony Hulman Classic. On track action begins at 6:30pm Eastern.

On Thursday, May 22, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship travels to Circle City Raceway, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis, for the Circle City Salute on the 1/4-mile dirt oval. On track action begins at 7pm Eastern.

On Friday, May 23, the big cars of the USAC Silver Crown National Championship hit the pavement for the 146-lap, 100-mile Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, located about 15 minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Also on the event card are midgets, plus the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire series and the USF Pro Championship Presented by Continental Tire series. On track action starts at 2pm Eastern. Racing begins at 6:20pm Eastern.

The racing world’s eyes converge on Indiana during the month of May. Join us for three big USAC racing events during the Week of Indy at three Hoosier State racetracks in a three-night span.

For more information on each of these events, please visit www.usacracing.com.