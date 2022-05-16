Feature Winners: May 10-15, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Clay County Fair Speedway
|Spencer, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jody Rosenboom
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Jacob Allen
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
|Southern Iowa Speedway
|Oskaloosa, IA
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Ben Woods
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association
|Brady Bacon
Friday, May 13, 2022
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Eric Jennings
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Matt Foos
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Caleb Griffith
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Brady Short
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Josh Verne Jr.
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Ryan Kissinger
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Casey Friedrichsen
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Jake Munn
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|John Paynter Jr.
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Tye Mihocko
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Blake Mallory
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Jack Dover
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Justin Peck
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Gregg Dalman
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|MOWA Midget Cars
|Joe B Miller
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Hayden Reinbold
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sye Lynch
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Bryce Massingill
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Bryant Bell
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Nate Dussel
|Rock Crest Raceway
|North Vernon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Landon Simon
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour / Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Shane Golobic
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Dominic Scelzi
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Danny Varin
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|John Carney
Saturday, May 14, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Cody Wehrle
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Trevor Serbus
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Cole Duncan
|Auburndale Speedway
|Winter Haven, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Daniel Miller
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Cody Williams
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Tom Sires
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Max Stambaugh
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Nick DaRonco
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|United Sprint League
|Steven Shebester
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Stuart Snyder
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Coby Pearce
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Sprint Cars
|Randy DuBois
|Fonda Speedway
|Fonda, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Danny Varin
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Cole Macedo
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Shawn Valenti
|Hermiston Raceway
|Hermiston, OR
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Chad Nichols
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Derek Hauck
|I-70 Motorsports Park
|Odessa, MO
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association
|Robert Ballou
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Elliot Amdahl
|Keller Auto Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Dominic Scelzi
|Keller Auto Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Shane Golobic
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Jeb Sessums
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Scotty Johnson
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Aaron Reutzel
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Clint Garner
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Brian Brown
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Trevin Littleton
|Lake View Motor Speedway
|Nichols, SC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Jeff Oliver
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bobby Parrow
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Limited Sprints
|Jimmy Smith
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Gary Owens
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Otto Sitterly
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
|Seth Bergman
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Riley Kreisel
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|POWRi National Midget League
|Cannon McIntosh
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Supermodifieds
|Austin Carter
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|William Fielding
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Bryan Warf
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Jeremy Kornbau
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Jody Rosenboom
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Garrett Bard
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Cameron Smith
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Brody Petrie
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Daniel Whitley
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Travis Arenz
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Steven Richardson
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Lorne Wofford
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Tyler Porter
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Michael Miller
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jeff Asher
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Brad Babb
|the New London Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
|Scott Watts
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wes Wofford
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Tyler Hatzikian
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Tyler Hatzikian
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Danny Martin Jr.
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Hunter Schuernberg
|West Virginia Motor Speedway
|Mineral Wells, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Sye Lynch
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Brent Marks
Sunday, May 15, 2022
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Brandon Waelti
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|A.J. Hopkins
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Bryce Massingill
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Trevor Serbus
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lynton Jeffrey
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Justin Peck