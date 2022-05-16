Feature Winners: May 10-15, 2022

Tye Mihocko. (Indy Racing Images Photo)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Clay County Fair Speedway Spencer, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jody Rosenboom
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA World of Outlaws Jacob Allen

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Southern Iowa Speedway Oskaloosa, IA Non-Wing Sprint Cars Ben Woods

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Lakeside Speedway Kansas City, KS USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association Brady Bacon

Friday, May 13, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Eric Jennings
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Matt Foos
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Caleb Griffith
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Brady Short
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Josh Verne Jr.
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Ryan Kissinger
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Casey Friedrichsen
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Jake Munn
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series John Paynter Jr.
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Tye Mihocko
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Blake Mallory
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series Jack Dover
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI All Star Circuit of Champions Justin Peck
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Gregg Dalman
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars Joe B Miller
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Hayden Reinbold
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sye Lynch
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Bryce Massingill
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Bryant Bell
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Nate Dussel
Rock Crest Raceway North Vernon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Landon Simon
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour / Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Shane Golobic
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Dominic Scelzi
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Empire Super Sprints Danny Varin
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars John Carney

Saturday, May 14, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Cody Wehrle
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Trevor Serbus
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Cole Duncan
Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL Southern Sprint Car Series Daniel Miller
Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Cody Williams
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars Tom Sires
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Max Stambaugh
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Nick DaRonco
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League Steven Shebester
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Stuart Snyder
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Coby Pearce
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Sprint Cars Randy DuBois
Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Empire Super Sprints Danny Varin
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Cole Macedo
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Shawn Valenti
Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Midget Racing Association Chad Nichols
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Derek Hauck
I-70 Motorsports Park Odessa, MO USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association Robert Ballou
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Elliot Amdahl
Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Dominic Scelzi
Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Shane Golobic
Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Jeb Sessums
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Scotty Johnson
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Aaron Reutzel
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Clint Garner
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brian Brown
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Trevin Littleton
Lake View Motor Speedway Nichols, SC Carolina Sprint Tour Jeff Oliver
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bobby Parrow
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Jimmy Smith
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Gary Owens
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series Otto Sitterly
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Seth Bergman
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Riley Kreisel
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi National Midget League Cannon McIntosh
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Supermodifieds Austin Carter
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars William Fielding
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Bryan Warf
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Jeremy Kornbau
Off Road Speedway Norfolk, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series Jody Rosenboom
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Garrett Bard
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Cameron Smith
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Western Midget Racing Brody Petrie
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Daniel Whitley
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Travis Arenz
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Steven Richardson
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Lorne Wofford
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars Tyler Porter
Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series Michael Miller
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jeff Asher
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Brad Babb
the New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter Scott Watts
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wes Wofford
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Tyler Hatzikian
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Tyler Hatzikian
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Danny Martin Jr.
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Hunter Schuernberg
West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Sye Lynch
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Brent Marks

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Brandon Waelti
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars A.J. Hopkins
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Bryce Massingill
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Trevor Serbus
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lynton Jeffrey
Waynesfield Raceway Park Waynesfield, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Justin Peck