Feature Winners: August 31-September 1, 2025

_Top Features, All Star Circuit of Champions, American Sprint Car Tour, Angell Park Speedway, Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, Benton Raceway Park, Brighton Speedway, Eagle Raceway, Empire Super Sprints, Features, Gray's Harbor Raceway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Huset's Speedway, Interstate Racing Association, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lincoln Speedway (PA), Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Series, Must See Racing, Northern Auto Racing Club, Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association, Oswego Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series, POWRi WAR Sprint League, RUSH Racing Series, Sprint Invaders Association, Tri-City Raceway Park (PA), United Sprint Car Series, USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series, USAC National Midget Car Series, Wayne County Speedway, Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series, Winners, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws
Phil Gressman following his feature victory Sunday night at Crystal Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer Photo)
Phil Gressman following his feature victory Sunday night at Crystal Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer Photo)

Sunday, August 31, 2025

35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH USA Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Cole Duncan
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USA Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Firemen’s Nationals Zach Wigal
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USA USAC National Midget Car Series Fireman’s Nationals Gavin Miller
Benton Speedway Benton, MO USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sammy Swindell
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT CAN Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ryan Turner
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT CAN Winged Crate Sprint Cars Connor Ross
Calistoga Speedway Calistoga, CA USA Northern Auto Racing Club Louie Vermeil Classic James McFadden
Calistoga Speedway Calistoga, CA USA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Louie Vermeil Classic Logan Seavey
Central Missouri Speedway Warrensburg, MO USA Mo/Kan IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars Randy Martin
Crystal Motor Speedway Crystal, MI USA Great Lakes Super Sprints Phil Gressman
Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals Ken Hron
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals Rained Out
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colton Heath
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Winged Limited Sprints Levi Harless
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USA World of Outlaws Huset’s Shootout Buddy Kofoid
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Austin McCarl
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA POWRi WAR Sprint Car League / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Non-Wing Nationals Wesley Smith
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Chase Dietz
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Adam Carberry
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Small Block Supermodifieds International Classic Dan Kapuscinski
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Supermodifieds International Classic Michael Barnes
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Winged 350 Supermodifieds International Classic Jeffrey Battle
Owosso Speedway Ovid, MI USA Must See Racing Kody Swanson
Owosso Speedway Ovid, MI USA Must See Racing Lites J.J. Henes
Owosso Speedway Ovid, MI USA Must See Racing Lites J.J. Henes
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USA Sprint Invaders Association Terry McCarl
Talladega Short Track Eastaboga, AL USA United Sprint Car Series Dale Howard
the Hill Raceway Sturgeon Bay, WI USA Interstate Racing Association Jake Blackhurst
the Hill Raceway Sturgeon Bay, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Eric Wilke
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA USA RUSH Sprint Car Series Blaze Myers
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USA Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Labor Day Weekend Challenge Jadon Rogers
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY USA Empire Super Sprints Davie Franek
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH USA All Star Circuit of Champions Pete Jacobs Memorial Kasey Jedrzejek
Windy Hollow Speedway Owensboro, KY USA American Sprint Car Tour Derek Crane

Monday, September 1, 2025

Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USA Ultimate Sprint Car Series Ryan Bernal
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Classic Brock Zearfoss