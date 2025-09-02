Feature Winners: August 31-September 1, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|USA
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Cole Duncan
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USA
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Firemen’s Nationals
|Zach Wigal
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Fireman’s Nationals
|Gavin Miller
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sammy Swindell
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|CAN
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ryan Turner
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|CAN
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Connor Ross
|Calistoga Speedway
|Calistoga, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Louie Vermeil Classic
|James McFadden
|Calistoga Speedway
|Calistoga, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Louie Vermeil Classic
|Logan Seavey
|Central Missouri Speedway
|Warrensburg, MO
|USA
|Mo/Kan IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Randy Martin
|Crystal Motor Speedway
|Crystal, MI
|USA
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Phil Gressman
|Devil’s Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|USA
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals
|Ken Hron
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
|Rained Out
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Colton Heath
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Levi Harless
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset’s Shootout
|Buddy Kofoid
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Austin McCarl
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Non-Wing Nationals
|Wesley Smith
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Chase Dietz
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Adam Carberry
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|International Classic
|Dan Kapuscinski
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|Supermodifieds
|International Classic
|Michael Barnes
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|Winged 350 Supermodifieds
|International Classic
|Jeffrey Battle
|Owosso Speedway
|Ovid, MI
|USA
|Must See Racing
|Kody Swanson
|Owosso Speedway
|Ovid, MI
|USA
|Must See Racing Lites
|J.J. Henes
|Owosso Speedway
|Ovid, MI
|USA
|Must See Racing Lites
|J.J. Henes
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Terry McCarl
|Talladega Short Track
|Eastaboga, AL
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Dale Howard
|the Hill Raceway
|Sturgeon Bay, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|Jake Blackhurst
|the Hill Raceway
|Sturgeon Bay, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Eric Wilke
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Blaze Myers
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Labor Day Weekend Challenge
|Jadon Rogers
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|USA
|Empire Super Sprints
|Davie Franek
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Pete Jacobs Memorial
|Kasey Jedrzejek
|Windy Hollow Speedway
|Owensboro, KY
|USA
|American Sprint Car Tour
|Derek Crane
Monday, September 1, 2025
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USA
|Ultimate Sprint Car Series
|Ryan Bernal
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Labor Day Classic
|Brock Zearfoss