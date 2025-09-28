Feature Winners: Saturday, September 27, 2025

|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|USA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Fall Haul
|J.J. Hickle
|Arrowhead Speedway
|Colcord, OK
|USA
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Emilio Hoover
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lee Goos Jr.
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Danny Sams III
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kyle Cummins
|Cairns Speedway
|Edmonton, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Richard Rob
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Brad Peterson
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Lucas Grosinger
|Central Arizona Raceway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|Wild West Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|Cherokee Speedway
|Gaffney, SC
|USA
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Rained Out
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Joshua Tyre
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|USA
|Southern United Sprints
|Jacob Gomola
|Dodge City Raceweay Park
|Dodge City, KS
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Season Championship
|Jeremy Huish
|Ellenbrook Speedway
|Bullsbroook, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Troy Beckham
|Ellenbrook Speedway
|Bullsbroook, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Jaydee Dack
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Alex Peck
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|David Greene
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown, MD
|USA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series / Virginia Sprint Series
|Rained Out
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Tyler Clem
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Thunder on the Downs
|Brock Hallett
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Thunder on the Downs
|Casey O’Connell
|I-75 Raceway
|Sweetwater, TN
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Dale Howard
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Mason Slendy
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|Zack Sobotka
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Saban Bibent
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Braxton Weger
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|Non-Wing Limited Sprints
|Tanner Conn
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Shane Cottle
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USA
|POWRi IMRA
|Mitchell Davis
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|USA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Eric Humphries
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|USA
|Speed Tour Supermodifieds
|Harvest Classic
|Davey Hamilton
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|USA
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Riley Rogers
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Todd Hobson
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|R.J. Johnson
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Adobe Cup II
|Jake Morgan
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|Logan Julien
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Season Championship
|Christopher Clayton
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Tyler Kuxhouse
|Red Hill Raceway
|Sumner, IL
|USA
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Will Armitage
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Grassroots Nationals
|Derek Hagar
|Sandia Speedway
|Sanda, NM
|USA
|Momentum Sprint Car Series
|Rained Out
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Border Battle
|Dale Blaney
|Sheridan Speedway
|Sheridan, WY
|USA
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Kelly Miller
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fall Nationals Tribute to Stephen Allard
|Andy Forsberg
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Jason Solwold
|Buxton Speedway
|South Buxton, ONT
|CAN
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|Jacob Dykstra
|Untiy Raceway
|Unity, ME
|USA
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Matt Hoyt
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatchee, WA
|USA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|NW Midget Nationals
|Garrett McLees
|White Mountain Motorsports Park
|Woodstock, NH
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|Ben Mikitarian