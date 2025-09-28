Feature Winners: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Kyle Cummins with his family and crew in victory lane at Butler Motor Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
Track City/ST Co. Division/Series Event Winner
34 Raceway West Burlington, IA USA Sprint Invaders Association Fall Haul J.J. Hickle
Arrowhead Speedway Colcord, OK USA Oil Capital Racing Series Emilio Hoover
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lee Goos Jr.
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ USA High Limit Sprint Car Series Danny Sams III
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Kyle Cummins
Cairns Speedway Edmonton, QLD AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Richard Rob
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Brad Peterson
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Lucas Grosinger
Central Arizona Raceway Casa Grande, AZ USA Wild West Sprint Cars Rained Out
Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC USA Carolina Sprint Tour Rained Out
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Joshua Tyre
Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX USA Southern United Sprints Jacob Gomola
Dodge City Raceweay Park Dodge City, KS USA United Rebel Sprint Series Season Championship Jeremy Huish
Ellenbrook Speedway Bullsbroook, WA AU Winged Limited Sprints Troy Beckham
Ellenbrook Speedway Bullsbroook, WA AU Winged 360 Sprint Cars Jaydee Dack
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Alex Peck
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Winged Limited Sprints David Greene
Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown, MD USA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series / Virginia Sprint Series Rained Out
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL USA Top Gun Sprint Car Series Tyler Clem
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD AU Winged 410 Sprint Cars Thunder on the Downs Brock Hallett
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Thunder on the Downs Casey O’Connell
I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN USA United Sprint Car Series Dale Howard
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Mason Slendy
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY USA CRSA Sprints Zack Sobotka
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Saban Bibent
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Braxton Weger
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA Non-Wing Limited Sprints Tanner Conn
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Shane Cottle
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USA POWRi IMRA Mitchell Davis
Madera Speedway Madera, CA USA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series Eric Humphries
Madera Speedway Madera, CA USA Speed Tour Supermodifieds Harvest Classic Davey Hamilton
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID USA Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Riley Rogers
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN USA Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Todd Hobson
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series R.J. Johnson
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Adobe Cup II Jake Morgan
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Interstate Racing Association Logan Julien
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association Season Championship Christopher Clayton
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Tyler Kuxhouse
Red Hill Raceway Sumner, IL USA Midwest Open Wheel Association Will Armitage
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Grassroots Nationals Derek Hagar
Sandia Speedway Sanda, NM USA Momentum Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH USA World of Outlaws Border Battle Dale Blaney
Sheridan Speedway Sheridan, WY USA ASCS Frontier Region Kelly Miller
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Fall Nationals Tribute to Stephen Allard Andy Forsberg
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Jason Solwold
Buxton Speedway South Buxton, ONT CAN Ontario Traditional Sprints Jacob Dykstra
Untiy Raceway Unity, ME USA Sprint Cars of New England Matt Hoyt
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatchee, WA USA Washington Midget Racing Association NW Midget Nationals Garrett McLees
White Mountain Motorsports Park Woodstock, NH USA NEMA Lites Ben Mikitarian