Feature Winners: June 21-25, 2023

Cannon McIntosh with his crew in victory lane Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo)
Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws Kyle Larson
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints DayDay Lindt
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, CT New England Supermodified Series Ben Seitz

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Charleston Speedway Charleston, IL POWRi National Midget League Cannon McIntosh
Cresco Speedway Cresco, IA UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Chase Viebrock
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws James McFadden
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK ASCS National Tour Jeffrey Newell
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northern Auto Racing Club Corey Day
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Alex Peck

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Brayden Fox
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Casey Friedrichsen
Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA Sprint Invaders Asscociation Scott Bogucki
Eagle Valley Speedway Jim Falls, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Nick DaRonco
Fayette County Speedway West Union, IA UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Patrick Heikkinen
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Bryce Norris
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Max Adams
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws Logan Schuchart
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL POWRi National Midget League Cannon McIntosh
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brian Bell
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Non-Wing Sprint Cars Sam Comeau
Lexington 104 Speedway Lexington, TN United Sprint Car Series Gavan Boschele
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Nate Dussel
Madison International Speedway Madison, Wi USAC Silver Crown Series Kody Swanson
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colby Hill
Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Cole Duncan
Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Zach Wigal
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Tanner Carrick
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged Sportsman Sprints Marc Wiersma
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Rees Moran
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northern Auto Racing Club Corey Day
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Shane Smith
Tri-County Speedway Hudson, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Brianna Lawson
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series Keith Martin

Saturday, June 24, 2023

35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Jake Hesson
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Nick Larson
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Zach Glaser
Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Brody Roa
Baton Rouge Raceway Baker, LA Hurricane Area Super Sprints Jan Howard
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Darin Gallagher
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS ASCS National Tour Alex Sewell
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Kevin Famey
Dillon Motor Speedway Dillon, SC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Chris Lamb
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Gunner Pike
Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association Joe B Miller
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Paul Weaver
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars J.J. Hickle
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws David Gravel
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS Warrior Region Miles Paulus
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Rees Moran
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Tye Mihocko
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ethan Barrow
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Anthony Macri
Macon Speedway Macon, IL POWRi National Midget League Thomas Meseraull
Magic Valley Speedway Twin Falls, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Bryan Warf
Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Cade Lewis
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Ryan Turner
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colby Hill
Nyora Raceway Nyora, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Blake Walsh
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Josh Sokolic
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Andrew Schartner
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Dave Shullick Jr.
Owosso Speedway Ovid, MI Must See Racing Jimmy McCune
Owosso Speedway Ovid, MI Must See Racing Lites J.J. Henes
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Ricky Lewis
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA Non-Wing  Super Sportsman Jason Failor
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Kalib Henry
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Wingless Sprints Shane Hopkins
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Ben Schmidt
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged Sportsman Sprints James Setters
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marshall Skinner
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series John Carney II
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lorne Wofford
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Max Frank
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northern Auto Racing Club Justin Sanders
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Ross Rankine
Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jeremy Allen
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Winged Limited Sprints Charlie Thompson
Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL POWRi Illinois Midget Racing Association Mark McMahil
Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL Sprint Invaders Asscociation Chris Martin
Taccoa Raceway Taccoa, GA Carolina Sprint Tour Jeff Oliver
Thunderhill Raceway Summertown, TN United Sprint Car Series Gavan Boschele
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series J.J. Hughes
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association / POWRi Vado 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars Caleb Saiz
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Kory Schudy
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Greg Andrews
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Matt Merredith
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Cody Bova
Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Wingless Sprint Series Rob Lindsey
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USAC National Sprint Car Series Brady Bacon
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Jimmy Sivia

Sunday, June 25, 2023

BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Anthony Macri
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Kenny Edkin
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England Clay Dow
Cornwall Motor Speedway Cornwall, ONT Empire Super Sprints Dylan Swiernik
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars Jack Wagner
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL POWRi National Midget League Cannon McIntosh
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw 350 SuperModified Series Clayton Carl
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Adam Walton