Feature Winners: June 21-25, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|World of Outlaws
|Kyle Larson
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|DayDay Lindt
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thompson, CT
|New England Supermodified Series
|Ben Seitz
Thursday, June 22, 2023
|Charleston Speedway
|Charleston, IL
|POWRi National Midget League
|Cannon McIntosh
|Cresco Speedway
|Cresco, IA
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Chase Viebrock
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|World of Outlaws
|James McFadden
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|ASCS National Tour
|Jeffrey Newell
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Corey Day
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Alex Peck
Friday, June 23, 2023
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Brayden Fox
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Casey Friedrichsen
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport, IA
|Sprint Invaders Asscociation
|Scott Bogucki
|Eagle Valley Speedway
|Jim Falls, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Nick DaRonco
|Fayette County Speedway
|West Union, IA
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Patrick Heikkinen
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Bryce Norris
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Max Adams
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|World of Outlaws
|Logan Schuchart
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|POWRi National Midget League
|Cannon McIntosh
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Brian Bell
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Sam Comeau
|Lexington 104 Speedway
|Lexington, TN
|United Sprint Car Series
|Gavan Boschele
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Nate Dussel
|Madison International Speedway
|Madison, Wi
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Kody Swanson
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Colby Hill
|Moler Raceway Park
|Williamsburg, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Cole Duncan
|Moler Raceway Park
|Williamsburg, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Zach Wigal
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Tanner Carrick
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged Sportsman Sprints
|Marc Wiersma
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Rees Moran
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Corey Day
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Shane Smith
|Tri-County Speedway
|Hudson, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Brianna Lawson
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|Keith Martin
Saturday, June 24, 2023
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Jake Hesson
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Nick Larson
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Zach Glaser
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Brody Roa
|Baton Rouge Raceway
|Baker, LA
|Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|Jan Howard
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Darin Gallagher
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|Alex Sewell
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Kevin Famey
|Dillon Motor Speedway
|Dillon, SC
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Chris Lamb
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Gunner Pike
|Fairbury Speedway
|Fairbury, IL
|Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Joe B Miller
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Paul Weaver
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|J.J. Hickle
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|World of Outlaws
|David Gravel
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|ASCS Warrior Region
|Miles Paulus
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Rees Moran
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Tye Mihocko
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Ethan Barrow
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Anthony Macri
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|POWRi National Midget League
|Thomas Meseraull
|Magic Valley Speedway
|Twin Falls, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Bryan Warf
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Cade Lewis
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Ryan Turner
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Colby Hill
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Blake Walsh
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Josh Sokolic
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Andrew Schartner
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Dave Shullick Jr.
|Owosso Speedway
|Ovid, MI
|Must See Racing
|Jimmy McCune
|Owosso Speedway
|Ovid, MI
|Must See Racing Lites
|J.J. Henes
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Ricky Lewis
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Jason Failor
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Kalib Henry
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Shane Hopkins
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Ben Schmidt
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged Sportsman Sprints
|James Setters
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marshall Skinner
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|John Carney II
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lorne Wofford
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Max Frank
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Justin Sanders
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Ross Rankine
|Southern Oklahoma Speedway
|Ardmore, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jeremy Allen
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Charlie Thompson
|Spoon River Speedway
|Canton, IL
|POWRi Illinois Midget Racing Association
|Mark McMahil
|Spoon River Speedway
|Canton, IL
|Sprint Invaders Asscociation
|Chris Martin
|Taccoa Raceway
|Taccoa, GA
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Jeff Oliver
|Thunderhill Raceway
|Summertown, TN
|United Sprint Car Series
|Gavan Boschele
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|J.J. Hughes
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association / POWRi Vado 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Caleb Saiz
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Kory Schudy
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Greg Andrews
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Matt Merredith
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Cody Bova
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Rob Lindsey
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Brady Bacon
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Jimmy Sivia
Sunday, June 25, 2023
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Anthony Macri
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Kenny Edkin
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Clay Dow
|Cornwall Motor Speedway
|Cornwall, ONT
|Empire Super Sprints
|Dylan Swiernik
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Jack Wagner
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|POWRi National Midget League
|Cannon McIntosh
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Outlaw 350 SuperModified Series
|Clayton Carl
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Adam Walton