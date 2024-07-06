Feature Winners: July 5, 2024

_Top Features, Allegheny Sprint Tour, Attica Fremont Championship Series, Attica Raceway Park, Bedford Speedway, Black Hills Speedway, Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, Cottage Grove Speedway, Crawford County Speedway, Elk City Motorsports Park, Empire Super Sprints, FAST 410 Sprint Car Series, Features, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lernerville Speedway, Limaland Motorsports Park, Lincoln Park Speedway, Lincoln Speedway (IL), Midwest Auto Racing Association, Midwest Sprint Touring Series, Northwest Focus Midget Car Series, Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Series, Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association, Ohsweken Speedway, POWRi National Midget League, POWRi Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series, POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series, POWRi WAR Sprint League, Rapid Speedway, Tulsa Speedway, USAC National Sprint Car Series, Wayne County Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Winners
Kasey Jedrzejek. (Jim Denhamer photo)
Kasey Jedrzejek. (Jim Denhamer photo)

Kasey Jedrzejek. (Jim Denhamer photo)Updated 07/06/2024 at 10:18 a.m.

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Bryan Sebetto
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Cale Thomas
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Steve Wilbur
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ryan Bickett
Brewerton Speedway Brewerton, NY Empire Super Sprints Central New York Speedweek Jason Barney
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Freedom Cup T.J. Hartman
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Casey Friedrichsen
Elk City Motorsports Park Elk City, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Jackson County Speedway Jackson, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Hunter Schuernberg
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series Thomas Meseraull
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint League Braydon Cromwell
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints Kasey Jedrzejek
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Ethan Barrow
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Bill Gardner Sprintacular Logan Seavey
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL Midwest Auto Racing Association Daltyn England
McLean County Speedway Underwood, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Ken Hron
Molar Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Rained Out
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dylan Westbrook
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Brett Begolo
Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA MSTS 410 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex Markleysburg, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Rained Out
Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Shane Smith
Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Blake Edwards
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Rained Out
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars PA Speedweek/Mitch Smith Memorial Anthony Macri

tuls