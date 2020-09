Feature Winners: September 9-13, 2020

Updated 09/14/2020 at 7:45 a.m.

Wednesday September 9, 2020

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan Robinson

Thursday September 10, 2020

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Cory Eliason

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Season Championship – Jared Peterson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Season Championship – Jesse Schlotfeldt

Friday September 11, 2020

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mike Pennel

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Chris Windom

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Garret Bard

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown – Jacob Allen

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – Cancelled

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Clinton Boyles

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Jacob Denney

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – USA – United Racing Club – Andy Best

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Bobby Parker Memorial – Rained Out

Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Justin Clark

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Rained Out

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Herb Barlow Memorial – Rained Out

Lavonia Speedway – Lavonia, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – Chase Locke

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Randy Cabral

Outagamie Speedway – Seymour, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Hunter Schuerenberg

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the 50 – Lance Dewease

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Rained Out

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Champ Sprint Masters – Rained Out

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Winged 305/Champ Sprints – Rained Out

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Austin Pierce

Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Rained Out

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Apple Festival Nationals – Brian Ruhlman

Southwest Speedway – Dickenson, ND – USA – Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Brandon Palm

Thunder Valley Raceway – Salem, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Chris McWilliams

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – David Holbrook

Saturday September 12, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Trey Schmidt

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Austin Powell

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Rained Out

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Zach Blurton

Alien Motor Speedway – Roswell, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Don Grable

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Shawn Jones

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series – Josh Pelkey

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Super Sportsman 100 – Frankie Herr

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mike Pennel

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Tylar Rankin

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Richert Memorial – Brooke Tattnell

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Midwest Power Series – Justin Henderson

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Ryan Bowers

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – CAS Sprint Car Series – R.J. Johnson

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Brandon Anderson

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown – Sheldon Haudenschild

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Michael Fanelli

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars – AFCS Championship Night – Paul Weaver

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS 410 Sprint Cars – AFCS Championship Night – Nate Dussel

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region / ASCS Mid-South Region – Mark Smith

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – ASCS National Tour / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Fall Brawl / Bobby Parker Memorial – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Renn Weber

Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, PA – USA – Must See Racing – Brian Gerster

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Latrobe Speedway – Latobe, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Jim Morris

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Rained Out

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Chase Stockon

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Brady Bacon

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Brett Wanner

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Sprintcar Racing League – Bryan Warf

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Aaron Turkey

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Casey Wills

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Rich Mellor

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Doug Dodson

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Cancelled

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Western Midget Racing – Cancelled

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Rained Out

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – National Racing Alliance – Rained Out

Port City Raceway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Car-State Open Wheel Nationals – Cannon McIntosh

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Tuscarora 50 – Lance Dewease

Raceway 7 – Conneaut, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Jarod Larson

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Aric Sooter

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Apple Festival Nationals – Cole Duncan

Southwest Speedway – Dickenson, ND – USA – Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Stan Tomlinson

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Tom Knowles Memorial – Rained Out

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Tom Knowles Memorial – Rained Out

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Rained Out

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets – Weld Memorial – Rained Out

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – Valley POWRi WAR Sprint Cars – Weld Memorial – Rained Out

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Sunday September 13, 2020

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborn, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jordan Poirier

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborn, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour – Liam Martin

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Randy Martin

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Bobby Timmons III

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Makeup Feature – Rained Out