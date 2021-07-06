Feature Winners: June 28-July 4, 2021

Monday, June 28, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Justin Peck
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kyle Larson
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Mike Sullivan
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Kory Crabtree
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Paulie Colagiovanni
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|United Racing Club
|Anthony Macri
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kyle Larson
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Wade Nygaard
Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Bill Balog
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Travis Arenz
|Plymouth Speedway
|Plymouth, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|C.J. Leary
Friday, July 2, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dustin Stroup
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Travis Philo
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Pottsville, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Alex Bright
|Big O Speedway
|Ennis, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Joshua Hanna
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ryan Bickett
|Boyd Raceway
|Boyd, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jeff Emerson
|Brewerton Speedway
|Brewerton, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Jade Hastings
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Mike Mueller
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Sweet
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Ken Duke Jr.
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Garrett Bard
|Concordia High Banks
|Confordia, KS
|Rocky Mountain Midget Association
|Jake Bubak
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Camden Robustelli
|Crawford County Speedway
|Dension, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Brandon Bosma
|Dog Hollow Speedway
|Northern Cambria, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Gale Ruth Jr.
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Jack Dover
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Max Stambaugh
|Internmountain Speedway
|Cheyenne, WY
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Eric Humphries
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Shawn Dancer
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|C.J. Leary
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Tanner Carrick
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Brent Youngman
|McLean County Speedway
|Underwood, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Dusty Lawson
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Lubeck, WV
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Issac Chapple
|Old No 1 Speedway
|Harrisburg, AR
|United Sprint Car Series
|Derek Hagar
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Jade Hastings
|Shady Bowl Speedway
|De Graff, OH
|Must See Racing Lites
|J.J. Henes
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Trefer Waller
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lance Dewease
Saturday, July 3, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Justin Clark
|82 Speedway
|Petty, TX
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Chase Randall
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Brett Allen
|Beaver Dam Raceway
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Jeff Zelinski
|Beaver Dam Raceway
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Rusty Egan
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|Rocky Mountain Midget Association
|Jake Bubak
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Matt Billings
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Zane Devault
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Chase Viebrock
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Sweet
|Colorado National Speedway
|Dacano, CO
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Ryan Burdett
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Dave Hibbard
|Crawford County Speedway
|Van Buren, AR
|Sooner Sprint Series
|Dean Drake, Jr.
|Crawford County Speedway
|Van Buren, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dean Drake, Jr.
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Noah Harris
|Crystal Motor Speedway
|Crystal, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Max Stambaugh
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Tyler Drueke
|Electric City Speedway
|Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|James Setters
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Rebel Jackson Jr.
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Granite Sprint Car Series
|Reece Goetz
|Fulton Speedway
|Fulton NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Jason Barney
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Danny Martin Jr.
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Dylan Shatzer
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Jody Rosenboom
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lee Goos Jr.
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Eric Bridger
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cory Eliason
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Justin Henderson
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Logan Seavey
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Randy Martin
|Langley Speedway
|Hampton, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Billy Hubbard
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series
|Shane Cottle
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kevin Thomas Jr.
|Monett Motor Speedway
|Monett, MO
|ASCS Mid-South Region
|Jeremy Campbell
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Mike Bruce
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Michael Barnes
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Dan Kapuscinski
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|United Sprint Car Series
|Howard Moore
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dale Howard
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Kyle Edwards
|Santa Maria Speedway
|Santa Maria, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Damion Gardner
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Rock, BC
|WILROC
|Gary Smith
|Spoon River Speedway
|Canton, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|Mark McHill
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Shawn Jones
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|D.J. Netto
|Sweetwater Speedway
|Rock Springs, WY
|ASCS Elite Great Plains Non-Wing Sprints
|Randy Dolberg
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Issac Chapple
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Lachlan McHugh
|Williston Basin Speedway
|Williston, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Adam Sobolik
Sunday, July 4, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Thomas Meseraull
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Jimmy Sivia
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|Rocky Mountain Midget Association
|Kameron Key
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Jason Martin
|Benton Coujnty Speedway
|Vinton, IA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Jonathan Cornell
|Colorado National Speedway
|Dacano, CO
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Eric Humphries
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Bailey Hibbard
|Devils Bowl Speedway
|West Haven, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Chris Donnelly
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Ben Wagoner
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|United Sprint Car Series
|Howard Moore
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Johnny Giesler
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Speed Tour Sprint Car Series
|Casey Tillman
|Nodak Speedway
|Minot, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Dusty Lawson
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Tanner Carrick
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Garrett Bard
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Brent Marks
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Chase Majdic
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bob Dvorak
|Sweetwater Speedway
|Rock Springs, WY
|ASCS Elite Great Plains Non-Wing Sprints
|Brian Hardman
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sye Lynch
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Cale Thomas
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Chuck Hebing