Feature Winners: June 28-July 4, 2021

Kyle Edwards. (Lee Booze photo)

Monday, June 28, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Justin Peck

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kyle Larson
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Mike Sullivan

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Kory Crabtree
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Empire Super Sprints Paulie Colagiovanni
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA United Racing Club Anthony Macri
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kyle Larson
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Wade Nygaard

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Interstate Racing Association Bill Balog
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Travis Arenz
Plymouth Speedway Plymouth, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series C.J. Leary

Friday, July 2, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dustin Stroup
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Travis Philo
Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Alex Bright
Big O Speedway Ennis, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Joshua Hanna
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ryan Bickett
Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jeff Emerson
Brewerton Speedway Brewerton, NY Empire Super Sprints Jade Hastings
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Mike Mueller
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI World of Outlaws Brad Sweet
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Ken Duke Jr.
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Garrett Bard
Concordia High Banks Confordia, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Association Jake Bubak
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Camden Robustelli
Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Brandon Bosma
Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Gale Ruth Jr.
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars Jack Dover
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Max Stambaugh
Internmountain Speedway Cheyenne, WY Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Eric Humphries
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Shawn Dancer
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series C.J. Leary
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Tanner Carrick
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Brent Youngman
McLean County Speedway Underwood, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dusty Lawson
Ohio Valley Speedway Lubeck, WV Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Issac Chapple
Old No 1 Speedway Harrisburg, AR United Sprint Car Series Derek Hagar
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Jade Hastings
Shady Bowl Speedway De Graff, OH Must See Racing Lites J.J. Henes
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Trefer Waller
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lance Dewease

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Justin Clark
82 Speedway Petty, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Chase Randall
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Brett Allen
Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Jeff Zelinski
Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Rusty Egan
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Association Jake Bubak
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Matt Billings
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Zane Devault
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Chase Viebrock
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI World of Outlaws Brad Sweet
Colorado National Speedway Dacano, CO Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Ryan Burdett
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Dave Hibbard
Crawford County Speedway Van Buren, AR Sooner Sprint Series Dean Drake, Jr.
Crawford County Speedway Van Buren, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dean Drake, Jr.
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Noah Harris
Crystal Motor Speedway Crystal, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Max Stambaugh
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Tyler Drueke
Electric City Speedway Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints James Setters
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Rebel Jackson Jr.
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Granite Sprint Car Series Reece Goetz
Fulton Speedway Fulton NY Empire Super Sprints Jason Barney
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Danny Martin Jr.
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Dylan Shatzer
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series Jody Rosenboom
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lee Goos Jr.
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Eric Bridger
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cory Eliason
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Justin Henderson
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Logan Seavey
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Randy Martin
Langley Speedway Hampton, VA Virginia Sprint Series Billy Hubbard
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series Shane Cottle
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kevin Thomas Jr.
Monett Motor Speedway Monett, MO ASCS Mid-South Region Jeremy Campbell
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Mike Bruce
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Michael Barnes
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Dan Kapuscinski
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR United Sprint Car Series Howard Moore
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dale Howard
Sandusky Speedway Sandusky, OH Midwest Supermodified Series Kyle Edwards
Santa Maria Speedway Santa Maria, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Damion Gardner
Saratoga Speedway Black Rock, BC WILROC Gary Smith
Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series Mark McHill
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Shawn Jones
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour D.J. Netto
Sweetwater Speedway Rock Springs, WY ASCS Elite Great Plains Non-Wing Sprints Randy Dolberg
Waynesfield Raceway Park Waynesfield, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Issac Chapple
Waynesfield Raceway Park Waynesfield, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Lachlan McHugh
Williston Basin Speedway Williston, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Adam Sobolik

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Thomas Meseraull
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Jimmy Sivia
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Association Kameron Key
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Jason Martin
Benton Coujnty Speedway Vinton, IA Sprint Invaders Association Jonathan Cornell
Colorado National Speedway Dacano, CO Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Eric Humphries
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Bailey Hibbard
Devils Bowl Speedway West Haven, VT Sprint Cars of New England Chris Donnelly
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ben Wagoner
Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS United Sprint Car Series Howard Moore
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Johnny Giesler
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Speed Tour Sprint Car Series Casey Tillman
Nodak Speedway Minot, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dusty Lawson
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Tanner Carrick
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Garrett Bard
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brent Marks
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Chase Majdic
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bob Dvorak
Sweetwater Speedway Rock Springs, WY ASCS Elite Great Plains Non-Wing Sprints Brian Hardman
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sye Lynch
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cale Thomas
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY Empire Super Sprints Chuck Hebing

 

